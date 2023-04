ST. LOUIS – NAMIstl helps children and adults who are struggling with mental illness.

They also help the family and friends of those who are struggling. On May 13, from 9:00 a.m. to noon. Sign up to show your support by doing the NAMIwalks Your Way St. Louis fundraiser.

The walk takes place at Creve Coeur Park. It’s a great way to show support and help NAMIstl.

NAMIstl.org/stlouis

May 13, from 9:00 am to noon

Walk starts at 10 a.m.

Creve Coeur Park