ST. LOUIS – Getting the little ones to love school, from the first year, is critical.

That’s why Navigate STL Schools is such a fantastic resource. The website helps parents and caregivers find the right Kindergarten for their children.

It takes in account where you live and how your child learns. To learn more, be sure to attend the Spring Kindergarten Fair.

Spring Kindergarten Fair

May 6 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Delmar Divine at 5501 Delmar Blvd

NavigatestlSchools.org