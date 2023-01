ST. LOUIS – So many schools, so little time.

St. Louis City schools are taking applications for the 2023-24 school year, and there are over 150-plus to choose from. To help parents pick out the right school, there is a one-stop website called Navigate STL Schools.

Parents and caregivers can find where the school is located and its mission. Researching school is now very simple and easy, best of all this is a free service.

NavigateSTLSchool.org