ST. LOUIS – So many schools, so little time.

The St. Louis City Schools are taking applications for the coming school year, and there are over 150 + to choose from. To help parents pick out the right school, there is a one-stop website called Navigate STL Schools.

Their parents can find where the school is located and its mission. So if you’re looking for a STEAM school, you will find all the ones available. Researching school is now very simply and easy, best of all this is a free service.

NavigateSTLSchool.org