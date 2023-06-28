ST. LOUIS – Nikki Boyer won Podcast of The Year for 2020 with her podcast ‘Dying for Sex.’

It followed the life of her friend, Molly who passed away from breast cancer. Through that hard time Nikki met some incredible people including Reverend Peggy.

The chaplain has been at the bedside of some 2,000 people who have passed on in her presence. Nikki chronicles Reverend Peggy’s experiences with being near the people who are dying.

The podcast started on June 14, and a new episode drops every Wednesday. The hope is to have people less afraid of dying.

Hear the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts.

