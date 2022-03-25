ST. LOUIS – There’s a new non-profit launching in St. Louis called New Avenue Inc. They have been assisting families with MO Medicaid, Social Security, Community Resources, Home Health, and small business owners through each of their business ventures by providing one-on-one mentoring.

Today they stopped by to teach us the value of meal planning and creating healthy meals for the family. They are also having a big bash tomorrow, it’s a vendor fair and fundraising dinner.

For more information, and tickets for the Vendor Fair and Fundraising Dinner, visit: NewAvenueInc.com