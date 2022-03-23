WASHINGTON CITY, Mo. – New Balance St. Louis is nationally known, but locally owned & operated by the Brown Family from Washington, MO who have been in the footwear retail business for over 70 years!

Chelsea Haynes shows how you can receive a personalized experience at one of their three local stores, including a free 3D foot scan to find the perfect fit. The store also has a certified Pedorthist on-staff to get you on your feet and moving.

The three St. Louis locations are in Richmond Heights, Creve Coeur and Fairview Heights, IL.

Check the out today at: WhereFeetLoveUs.com or call 800-728-6247.