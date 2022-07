ST. LOUIS – The adjustment to civilian life for veterans after serving in a war is challenging.

Veterans can find themselves homeless, hopeless, and estranged from their families. That’s where the Salvation Army is offering help through the new Veterans Residence. It offers vets a safe haven so they can get their lives back on track. Veterans staying at the facility leave with a job, money in savings, and a place to call their own.

