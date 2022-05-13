ST. LOUIS – Are you an explorer or just a lay on the beach kind of person? Take a personality test that lets you know what kind of tripper you are!

Hold on tight! We are in the middle of a Mercury Retrograde. Be prepared for tech crashes and conversations that cross wires.

Kids these days! See the strangest college courses students are taking. Everything is offered from Harry Potter to nipping, tucking, and tattooing. It’s the study of Embodied Cultures.

You can hear Judi weekday morning on KLOU 103.3 and her daily Judi’s Juice.