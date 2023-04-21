ST. LOUIS — Gene Slay’s Girls and Boys Club is offering summer camps in math and reading. The only thing that should be sliding is the kids on a slip-n-slide in the back yard. Enroll the kids now so that they can keep their math and reading skills up in a fun way. Plus, don’t forget that summer means swimming! Be sure the kids can swim and tread water because we don’t want them to get into any dangerous situation because they can’t swim! Summer programs last 8 weeks and they start on June 5th.

gsgbcstl.org