On the Road to the Alton Eagle Festival this weekend!

ST. LOUIS – Birds of a feather flock together. The American Bald eagles make their winter home in Alton this month until March. Plan your trip with the experts from the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau. Start with the Alton Eagle Ice Festival happening this Saturday, January 8th and continue your shuttle tour at the Audubon Center in West Alton and the Great Rivers Museum in Alton. Fly like an eagle and get a look at these majestic birds throughout the winter months!

Alton Eagle Festival, Saturday, January 8th from 10am – 6pm includes guided shuttle tours, family-friendly activities, eagle meet and greets and more! This year, the festival has been extended with adult-focused activities from 2-6pm in the parking lots behind the Alton Visitor Center. Guided Alton Eagle Shuttle Tours will also run during Eagle Fest at the Audubon Center at Riverlands at 10am, 11am, Noon and 1pm. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Get all the information and details, including reserving tickets! Riversandroutes.com