On the Road with Great Rivers & Routes – Where to Enjoy Eagle Season!

ST. LOUIS – Winter fun is at the Great Rivers and Routes region in southwest Illinois. Visitors can do eagle shuttle tours, ice skate at The Loading Dock Ice Rink, and visit the ThreeHouse Wildlife Center where sick or hurt eagles get some tender loving care to take flight again. Eagle Season means thousands of visitors to the Great Rivers and Routes region from January to March. Visit Rivers and Routes for a full guide to be a part of eagle season.
riversandroutes.com
Facebook & Instagram: @riversandroutes