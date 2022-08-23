ST. LOUIS — They raise funds, awareness, and give back. Don Conine is a cancer survivor, and his daughter Ashley Saitta is the Director of Operations and Community Engagement for Pedal the Cause.

Together, along with Ashley’s children, they are gearing up for this year’s event from September 23rd to the 25th.

See how you can support the cause and help eradicate cancer once and for all. 100 percent of the funds raised go to support cancer research at Siteman Cancer Center and Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children`s Hospital.

Pedal the Cause

Chesterfield Mall

Friday, Sept. 23, through Sunday, Sept. 25,

Pedalthecause.org