ST. LOUIS – It’s a serious disease, but the walk is full of hope and a lot of help.

Be sure to come out on June 24 for one of the best fundraising walks in our area. It’s the Walk to End ALS. There will be music, game, and a lot of fun for the family. It’s happening at Forest Park in the Upper Muny parking lot.

Registration starts at 8:30a.m. and the walk at 10:00 a.m. Register today at: WalktoDefeatALS.org