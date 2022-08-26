ST. LOUIS – Supe Granda, a long-time rockin’ roller with the Ozark Mountain Daredevils stops by to talk about his 50-year career with the band. Supe grew up here in St. Louis and at the end of the 1960s, he went to Springfield, Missouri where he and other musicians would form the Ozark Mountain Daredevils. Supe loves his family and says the greatest thrill was delivering his own children.

Hear the Ozark Mountain Daredevils

Missouri Music Festival

Chesterfield Amphitheater on September 17th

ChesterfieldAmphitheter.com