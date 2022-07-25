ST. LOUIS – It’s a busy and exciting time at all the Confluence Academies.

Now is the time to look, log on, and love the curriculums Confluence Academies offer to match each child to their learning style. There are five unique schools that work to strengthen a love of learning and to make it fun for students.

The Confluence Preparatory Academy is partnering with SLU for a college readiness program. There is also a new culinary arts program.

2022 School Enrollment begins now

All Confluence Academies location

ConfluenceAcademy.org