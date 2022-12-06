WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Overstock Outlet in Wentzville, Missouri, has big-box store items for a fraction of the price.

Whatever they can’t house in their store, they sell it on an online auction. What really sets them apart is the heart they have for people, their customers, and the community.

Owners Rich and Lori West said their customers are loved and appreciated – many just come up to the store to talk and get life-lesson advice. Now that is what it means to be in a community.

Be sure to take your list, check and twice, and who cares who’s naughty or nice, you will find the perfect gifts for everyone at Overstock Outlet.

Overstock Outlet

8621 Hwy N

Lake St Louis, Mo. 63367

636-265-3000Overstockoutletauctions.com