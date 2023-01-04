ST. LOUIS – Dress up like you’re in Bridgerton and head to the Gateway Arch Visitor’s Center this Saturday.

It’s the 12th afternoon ball, happening from Noon to 4: 00 p.m inside the Vistor’s Center at the Gateway Arch National Park. Enjoy music and food and celebrate the end of the 12 days of Christmas. It was a big celebration for the French colonists in St. Louis back in 1773.



Twelfth Afternoon Ball

January 7 from Noon to 4:00 p.m.

Gateway Arch National Park Visitor’s Center

Nps.gov/jeff

GatewayArch.com