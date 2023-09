ST. LOUIS – Paws up for finding a cure for multiple sclerosis.

It’s one of the best ways to raise funds for MS! It’s Paws for Cause, and it’s happening at Bar K on Thursday, September 28, from 6 to 9 p.m.

100% of the proceeds will go to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. $35 entry fee includes human and dog entrance, two drink tickets, and an event t-shirt!

mspawsforacause.com