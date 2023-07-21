ST. LOUIS — Be sure to dine and shop at area’s top spots on Friday, August 4th. Each year Pedal the Cause has a tasty day to give back. More than 100+ restaurants and retailers donate their proceeds to Pedal the Cause on Friday, August 4th. Hear how proceeds go directly to the Siteman Cancer Center and Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children’s Hospital for cancer research. Today we see how all 4 Napoli Restaurants are big supports of this day!

pedalthecause.org/awwcd/