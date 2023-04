ST. LOUIS — The fight against cancer never takes a break. Now is the time to form a team or a party of one for Pedal the Cause. Since 2010, Pedal the Cause has donated over $40 million to fund innovative cancer research. The funds go to the Siteman Cancer Center and Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Today we hear from Clayco, a long-time lead sponsor of Pedal the Cause. They’ve been riding since 2011 and have raised over $600,000!

PedaltheCause.org

September 23rd and 24th in Chesterfield