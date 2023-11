ST. LOUIS – You don’t wear the same pair of shoes everywhere, so why should you be confined to the same pair of glasses?

Performance Eyecare has a huge selection of every type of frame that can take you from the office to a special evening with loved ones. Stop by any of their 10 area locations, with a new store opening in Ste. Genevieve.

Find a few frames that will mix and match with your life! PerformanceEyecare.com