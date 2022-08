ST. LOUIS — Party like it’s the end of summer this weekend in Maplewood.

The inaugural Pig & Whiskey Festival is taking place at Schlafly Bottleworks in Maplewood. Eat from the area’s top BBQ joints, explore whiskey row, vendor village, and craft cocktails.

Plus bring the whole family because there is a kid zone and more along with interactive games.

It’s the ultimate summer send-off! Pig & Whiskey at Schlafly Bottleworks in Maplewood August 19th to the 21st

PigandWhiskey.com