ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The owner of The Plant Truck, Gina Houska, had some inspiration while sitting the 9 Mile Garden, a food truck park in Arnold. Gina thought she could do a truck, but with plants! She’s an arborist so that was right in her wheelhouse! Voila! 18 plus months later is planting a successful business one succulent at a time.

