ST. LOUIS – Do you remember Tears for Fears song “Shout”? Well, there’s a psychologist who started a mom’s group and says it’s okay to let out a primal scream, in fact, it’s healthy. What’s also healthy is being a dope… We mean dressing like a dope. Okay to clarify – putting on clothes that cause a dopamine response.

Judi Diamond is a dope dresser, and we love her for it! Show us your dopamine outfits! You can hear Judi weekday mornings on KLOU 103.3 and during her daily Judi’s Juice.