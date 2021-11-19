Plug sells high quality refurbished tech items at a great price

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Let’s say you lose a button on a sweater, and you throw it out. People would say, “That’s crazy just sew a new button on- good as new!” Well, that’s what the tech experts do at Plug. They fix up and refurbish iPhones, Airpods, Beats, Ipads, and more.

Plus, all devices come with Plug’s Certified Pre-Owned Assurance, featuring a 12-month performance warranty and 30-day money-back guarantee. Founder of Plug, Oday Alyatim, stopped by and let us know there’s an early Black Friday sale this weekend on the most popular items including Playstation 5! Keep calm and game on.