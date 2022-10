ST. LOUIS — The Confluence Preparatory Academy focuses on biomedical science, business, computer science, and the culinary arts.

While the Grand Center Arts Academy focuses on the visual arts, dance, music, and theater. Both schools have big events coming up.

There is an open house happening on December 3rd for both schools. For the Grand Center Arts Academy, there is a time for pre-enrollment.

Visit ConfluenceAcademy.org for more information.