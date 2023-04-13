ST. LOUIS – Promise Community Homes is celebrating its 50th Anniversary with a huge plan to update and renovate their homes.

This $1 million update is just one of many changes they are making to better serve adults with developmental disabilities. On June 27, at Forest Park, work on your golf game and support the Promise Community Homes.

They are having a golf tournament fundraiser from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

PromiseCommunityHomes.org/Golf

June 27, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Forest Park Golf Course

PromiseCommunityHomes.org