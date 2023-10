ST. LOUIS – For the past 50 years, adults with disabilities have had a place where they can be safe but also grow in their independence. That’s the mission of Promise Community Homes.

To keep the mission going, there is the Somewhere Over the Rainbow Gala. This fundraiser is October 20 at the Ritz-Carlton St. Louis at 6:00 p.m.

Get your tickets now to support the fantastic work Promise Community Homes does for others!

PromiseCommunityHomes.org/gala