ST. LOUIS – If you love to brunch, sip on mimosas, and support a great cause, we have a brunch for you.

PROMO is hosting their Brunch of Champions. PROMO is Missouri’s statewide policy and advocacy group that fights for the LGQTQ+ community. They work to ensure people of every demographic, race, ethnicity, zip code, and experience are valued and thriving.

Tuesday we got a delicious taste of who will be at the brunch – it’s Honey Bee’s Biscuits and Good Eats. For drinks, guests can enjoy cocktails by 1220 Spirits including the Encrypted Vodka and Rainbow Seltzers and City Wide Pride beer from 4 Hands Brewery.

PROMO Brunch of Champions

Sunday, Oct.16th from 9:30am to Noon

4 Hands Brewing Company at 1220 S 8th Street

For tickets: PROMOonlline. org