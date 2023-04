ST. LOUIS – PROMO is a local organization that supports the LGBTQ+ community in the St. Louis area.

They are having the ‘Brunch of Champions,’ a way to raise awareness about issues, but also to give flowers to those supporting the community. Honey Bees Biscuits + Good Eats is also a supporter and if you go to the brunch you can experience their famous sammies!

PROMOonline.org

Brunch of Champions

Sunday, April 23, at Noon at 4 Hands Brewing Co