Propel Kitchens helps nourish the community and builds equity

ST. LOUIS- Propel Kitchens’ mission is to utilize nutrition, food industry training and education initiatives as tools to equip and enable St. Louis residents and communities to combat economic and health inequities. They want better life outcomes for those living in under-resourced communities. They provide culinary and food industry training to help break the cycle of economic barriers. Propel Kitchens is at the new Charter Commons in Pagedale.

Propel Kitchens is part of Beyond Housing’s Once and for All Effort, which invests in many under-resourced communities to address the source of challenges and to move our entire region forward.

To learn more about Beyond Housing`s Once and for All effort to create a stronger, more prosperous St. Louis once and for all, visit dearlou.org or propelkitchens.org