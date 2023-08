HIGHLAND, Ill. – Highland Speedway is the premier dirt racing facility in the Midwest!

Each year, fans enjoy 15 to 20 races, and what makes this place special is that it’s in the middle of Highland, Illinois! Find open-wheel and stock car races driven by some of the best in the business.

Get yourself race-ready and be sure to stop by!

Highland Speeday

2020 Park Street in Highland, IL

HighlandSpeedway.com