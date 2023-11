ST. LOUIS – A little book, a little bling, and you have gifting season done – baddo boom, badda bing!

When you buy locally, those dollars stay local and strengthen the community. That’s the drive behind Procure, The Women’s Creative.

Browse and shop at the first ever Bookish Gift Market at The City Foundry. It’s happening November 19 from 4:00 7:00 p.m. It’s a great evening of food, fun, and fashion!

