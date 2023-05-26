ST. LOUIS — When kids spend most of their lives fighting of a mix of medical issues, they can miss out on huge developmental milestones. That’s where Dr. Nick Holekamp stepped in to create the OZ program which stands for Optimization Zone. Today OZ has evolved into a comprehensive early childhood center designed for Ranken Jordan patients 0-5. Meet Dr. Holecamp and hear his vision about helping children and his talk he recently gave at TedxStLouis “Imagine That!”

rankenjordan.org/oz