ST. LOUIS – Ranken Jordan Pediatric Hospital is a bridge hospital.

It’s for kids who are newborns all the way to 21 years of age. They take patients who no longer qualify to be in a traditional hospital but are not quite well enough to get home.

They have a great program called the ‘Oz’ program. It gets kids out of their hospital beds and encourages them to play and engage with others in a safe environment.

In short, it gives kids a chance to hit those important development benchmarks. This weekend, sign up for the 2nd Annual ‘5K for Play’ event held at Ranken Jordan on October 7!

