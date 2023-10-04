ST. LOUIS – Ranken Jordan Pediatric Hospital is a bridge hospital.
It’s for kids who are newborns all the way to 21 years of age. They take patients who no longer qualify to be in a traditional hospital but are not quite well enough to get home.
They have a great program called the ‘Oz’ program. It gets kids out of their hospital beds and encourages them to play and engage with others in a safe environment.
In short, it gives kids a chance to hit those important development benchmarks. This weekend, sign up for the 2nd Annual ‘5K for Play’ event held at Ranken Jordan on October 7!
Register for the 5K to Play: rankenjordan.org/events-and-classes/ypb5k/