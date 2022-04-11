ST. LOUIS – iKarateclub.com founder Ali Moseia said it’s time now to use the “scholar” in you! He teaches students to use critical thinking skills, how to spot situations that can be trouble-filled, and then be able to walk away! It’s all about reading the room and reading the body language of others. Most times the best defense is not being there – staying out of the conflict – because there are so many times where conflict will find us and in that case, ask yourself, “Am I prepared?”

