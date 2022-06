ST. LOUIS – Teleo Coffee in Kirkwood has been around just under a year, but their business has really taken off.

Try Teleo Tasters – it’s a flight of different coffee and flavors you can order. What’s also good is the mission of Teleo – to love thy neighbor. See how they give back by using local items in their café and the drink you can order that will help area charities.

Teleocoffee.com

Teleo Coffee

132 W Monroe Avenue

Kirkwood, MO 63122

314-394-0099