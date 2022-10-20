ST. LOUIS – The American Cancer Society provides so much help and support to cancer patients and cancer survivors.

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer events starts this Saturday, October 22, at Westport Plaza in Maryland Heights. On Thursday, we heard from a cancer survivor and how she credits the love and support from the American Cancer Society to a better health outcome. We also heard from F45 Training of O’Fallon, Missouri and Ellisville, who are a sponsor of Making Strides.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

Westport Plaza

Saturday, Sept. 22 at 8:00 a.m.

MakingStrideWalk.org/stlouismo