Red Cross applauds all its workers for American Red Cross month!

ST. LOUIS- It’s March madness at the American Red Cross -no it has nothing to do with basketball, but everything to do with how busy they are!

First, they would like to give a big thank you to all people who help make their mission possible every day.

Next, they are giving $10 dollar e-gift cards to all blood donors, thanks to Fanatics. Blood donors will also be entered to win a trip for two to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

For all the happenings visit: RedCross.org or call 1-800-GIVE-BLOOD.