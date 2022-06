ST. LOUIS – The road is smooth and so are their juices and smoothies – we are talking about Juiced Wheels in St. Peters, MO. They only sell and service electric bikes. The owners stopped by our back lot with two electric bikes, Bluetooth helmets, and some freshly squeezed juices. Chelsea got juiced up and hopped on a bike to ride around the Studio STL back lot!

JuicedWheels.com

221 Spencer Road

Suite NSt. Peters, Mo 63304