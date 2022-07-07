ST. LOUIS – It’s said readers live a thousand lives and the new initiative supported by the Regional Arts Commission and Nine PBS hopes to give that life excitement to kids everywhere.

They are starting a new series called Drawn In. It features four comic-book-loving kids and their adventures when real life collides with comic book life. It’s an initiative designed to spark a love of learning, help closes the literacy gap, and authentically celebrate kids who do not get to see themselves nearly enough in today`s media.

Kids, parents, and caregivers can access the stories by visiting DrawnIn.org later this summer.