Registration for Pedal the Cause is open

ST. LOUIS – Pedal the Cause is in its 13th year and registration has opened for the 2022 rides!

FOX 2 is a proud sponsor of Pedal the Cause which is raising funds to support cancer research at Siteman Cancer Center and Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Executive Director, David Drier joins Studio STL to encourage registration for the event taking place September 23-25 for adults and September 17 for Pedal the Cause Kids.

To date, this event has raised more than $36 Million and supported 184 research projects. 100% of the participant-raised funds go to support cancer research.

To register and get more information, visit them online: PedalTheCause.org