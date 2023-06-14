ST. LOUIS – Rendleman Orchards in the rolling hills of Southernmost Illinois in Alto Pass, IL and they are celebrating their Sesquicentennial anniversary -150 years in business!

This family-owned operation has taken a wholesale fruit orchard dating back to 1873, and transformed it into the premier privately-owned tourist destination of southern Illinois!

Michelle Sirles, VP of Rendleman Orchards told FOX 2 about the peaches, nectarines, apples, flower fields, and so much more.

The orchard is open June 24 – October 31, 7 days a week. Bell ringing ceremony will happen Wednesday, June 28, at 3p:00 .m.

Visit SouthernmostIllinois.com for more!

RendlemanOrchards.com