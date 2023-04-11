ST. LOUIS – Tired, frazzled, too weary to try, or you’re just done and done?

Your Coach Meg sees you and knows what you are going through. She’s developed an online workshop called Reset Realign Restart.

Learn the areas you want to focus on right now, the stuff that’s not working too well. Then, develop some tools to help yourself thrive and become alive again. We can always push the restart button. It’s going to get so much better.

To sign up for Reset Realign Restart Workshop, visit:

YourCoachMeg.com, Thursday, April 13, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m./online