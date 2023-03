ST. LOUIS – For us of a certain age, we remember Richard Thomas’ role as Johnboy in The Waltons.

Richard has starred since then in films, Broadway show and Off-Broadway productions. From now until March 12, you can see him in Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird. He stopped to do an interview before tonight’s performance.

To Kill a Mockingbird

Fabulous Fox Theatre

Now through March 12

MetroTix.com