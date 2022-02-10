Rise, shine, and dine- it’s the Hardee’s Rise and Shine for Heatupstlouis.org

ST. LOUIS – For 22 years people in the bi-state region have bought Hardee’s breakfast sandwiches to benefit Heatupstlouis.org. The mission is to eliminate homelessness, give energy assistance to those facing disconnection of their utilities. On Friday, February 11, during the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. area participating Hardee’s will provide a sausage biscuit or egg biscuit for a special price of $1.00. All the proceeds will stay in the St. Louis area, helping those who need it most. To donate visit: Heatupstlouis.org.