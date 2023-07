ST. LOUIS – Raffi Andonian is a celebrity historian, and he’s taken a ton of road trips.

Wednesday is National Hitchhiking Day, and although we are not putting the thumbs up on the road, we are looking at the history of packing everything we have in a car! So buckle up for some cool history as we map out some fun!

Find Raffi Andonian at CelebrityHistorian.com

Instagram: celebrity_historian

YouTube: Celebrity Historian