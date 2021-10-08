Rugs by Saga is a Family business, Offering Hand-Knotted, Customized Rugs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Rugs by Saga in Ballwin has been in business since 2003, offering hand-knotted, antique and customized rugs from the country of origin.  They cater to all the current design trends, but also carry all styles from traditional to contemporary to tribal.  The store allows customers to try rugs in your home before you decide it if it right for your home.  They also work with designers to customize options for their customers. 

Rugs by Saga
14169A Manchester Rd.
Ballwin, MO 63011
636-227-8555

