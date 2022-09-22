ST. LOUIS – Join the Salvation Army for their Reimagine 75: Fashion with a Cause.

It’s an event to benefit the wonderful and life-saving work done by The Salvation Army. This year’s event will be Saturday, October 8 at the Sheldon in the Konneker Room. Enjoy hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer, live artist painting, music, and an upbeat fashion show. Models will be wearing original 1975 inspired creations by local designers, and one lucky attendee will receive a Louis Vuitton Speedy 30 designer purse.

Get your tickets by October 1 here.